CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

