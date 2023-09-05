CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 847 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 26.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Watsco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $365.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.61 and a 1-year high of $383.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

