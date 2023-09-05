CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,436.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 309,093 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

