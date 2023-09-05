CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $78,813.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 950,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,412.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $78,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 950,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,329 shares of company stock worth $1,341,635. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOLD stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

