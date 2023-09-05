CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $284,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $69,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,014,000 after buying an additional 256,710 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 60.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

