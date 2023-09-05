CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,738,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 285,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FMS stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.