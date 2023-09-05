CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,946,000 after buying an additional 111,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $351.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

