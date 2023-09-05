CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,135 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 214.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,373,000 after buying an additional 9,980,971 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,242,000 after buying an additional 168,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 849.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 38,176 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 43.4% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.51 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,474 shares of company stock worth $1,556,888. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

