CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,867 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 65,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 29,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

