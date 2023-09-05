CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,375 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

