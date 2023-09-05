CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,400 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.