CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,400 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

View Our Latest Report on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.