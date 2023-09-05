CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

