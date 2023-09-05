CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.98. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -141.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

