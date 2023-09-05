Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.41.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $422.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $452.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

