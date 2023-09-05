Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $68.35 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $68,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 827,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

