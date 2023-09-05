Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 23,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

