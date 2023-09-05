Cerity Partners LLC Sells 274 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.3 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

