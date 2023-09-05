Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NPO opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average is $114.96.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

