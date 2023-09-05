Cerity Partners LLC Invests $673,000 in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AKR opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

