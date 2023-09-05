Cerity Partners LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 819,697 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $17,835,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.39) to GBX 3,100 ($39.15) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.00) to GBX 2,960 ($37.38) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.65) to GBX 2,700 ($34.10) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,913 ($36.79) to GBX 2,915 ($36.81) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.