Cerity Partners LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after acquiring an additional 724,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 66.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Textron by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Textron Stock Up 0.7 %

TXT opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

