Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

