Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,821 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 885.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

