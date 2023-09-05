Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

