Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.
Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks
In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $680,719. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Juniper Networks Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.
Juniper Networks Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Juniper Networks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.