Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $5,393,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 220,298 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 25.8% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 20,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 595,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.45 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

