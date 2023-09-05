Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Central Pacific Financial worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CPF opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Central Pacific Financial

About Central Pacific Financial

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.