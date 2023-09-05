CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,161 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $91,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,106,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 205,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 91,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.