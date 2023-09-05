Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 296.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 317.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.