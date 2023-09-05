Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Trainline (LON:TRN)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 371 ($4.69) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Trainline Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 239.12 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,978.10 and a beta of 1.62. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 384.60 ($4.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.79.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

