Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Trainline (LON:TRN)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 371 ($4.69) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Trainline Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 239.12 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,978.10 and a beta of 1.62. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 384.60 ($4.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.79.
About Trainline
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.