Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,303 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

