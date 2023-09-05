Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,709 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $383.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.1708 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

