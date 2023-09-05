Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $310.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.