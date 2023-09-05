Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,144 shares of company stock worth $23,012,041 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.3 %

BAH opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.