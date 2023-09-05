Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Bankshares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 388,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

