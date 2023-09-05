Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,679 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 100.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 50.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.94. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.