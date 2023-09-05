Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 15,224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

