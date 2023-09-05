Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $1,000.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $843.62.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $872.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $360.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $746.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

