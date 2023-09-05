British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

