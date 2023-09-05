Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 78,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 851.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.