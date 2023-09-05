Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. Brady also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS.

Brady Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. Brady has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

