Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,305 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BOX were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 64.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,039,000 after purchasing an additional 631,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 140.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. BOX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

