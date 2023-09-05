Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ameren were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ameren by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $96.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.