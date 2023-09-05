Bokf Na Trims Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Haleon were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,724,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,581,000 after buying an additional 6,210,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $48,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,639,000 after buying an additional 6,089,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,077,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,209 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLN shares. Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

