Bokf Na Takes $71,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 3.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 5.8% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 54.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 311.15%.

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

