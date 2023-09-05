Bokf Na Sells 3,521 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 56.9% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.