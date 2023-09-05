Bokf Na Sells 3,521 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 56.9% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
NYSE:CCL opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.55.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
