Bokf Na Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bokf Na cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 987.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA stock opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.34.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

