Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,747,000 after buying an additional 81,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,953,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

RHP stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.