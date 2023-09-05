Bokf Na Makes New $62,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,172,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,626,000 after buying an additional 264,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.8 %

HPE opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

