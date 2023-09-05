Bokf Na Makes New $61,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutrien by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,514,000 after acquiring an additional 274,326 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 2.0 %

NTR stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.84.

Get Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.